Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Pharma Hit With $755m In False Claims Act Recoveries
Feb 09 2026
•
By
Manas Mishra
Drug‑related settlements from manufacturers, pharmacies, and suppliers contributed to a record year for FCA enforcement.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Compliance
More from Pink Sheet