Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
US FDA Eager To Advance Osteosarcoma Trials – But Not Via Regulatory Fiat
Nov 19 2025
•
By
Michael McCaughan
Osteosarcoma presents significant drug development challenges due to its rarity, the toxicity of current treatments, and the lack of reliable efficacy endpoints.
(Shutterstock)
More from Approval Standards
More from Pathways & Standards