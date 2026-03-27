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Korea’s Reshuffled ‘Innovative Pharma’ Criteria Target R&D, Transparency
Separate Standards For Foreign Pharma
Mar 27 2026
•
By
Jung Won Shin
Revised Innovative Pharma Criteria Requires Higher R&D Spending
(Shutterstock)
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