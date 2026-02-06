Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Biogen Forecasts 2026 Revenue Decline, But Growth Prospects On The Horizon
Guidance Anticipates A Mid-Single-Digit Decrease
Feb 06 2026
•
By
Mandy Jackson
Biogen has one big Phase III readout and three Phase II readouts on tap for 2026
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Earnings
More from Business