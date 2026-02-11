FDA Tosses Flu Vaccine Application Back To Moderna With RTF Letter

Agency Cited Phase III Trial Comparator

 
• By Mandy Jackson
  
Moderna's recollection of prior FDA communications refutes CBER director Prasad's RTF letter (Shutterstock)
