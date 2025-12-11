Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
ASH: J&J’s Tecvayli Set For Stronger Competition With CAR-Ts In Myeloma
Dec 11 2025
•
By
Alaric DeArment
University of Salamanca, Spain, hematologist Maria-Victoria Mateos presenting the data from J&J's MajesTEC-3 trial in a press conference at the 2025 American Society of Hematology meeting.
(Alaric DeArment)
More from ASH
More from Conferences