OPPI’s Matai On Section 3(d) Of India’s Patent Regulations: Now’s The Time To Open Up
Industry Group’s Head Shares Views In Audio Interview
Anil Matai, director general, Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, talks in this audio interview about the evolving intellectual property landscape in India post the 2024 amendments, including long-standing sticking points such as Section 3(d) of India’s patent regulations and innovator firms' experience of the Bolar provision. There’s also a "compelling reason" to consider regulatory data protection, he claims.