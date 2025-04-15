As US Launches Pharma Probe, AAM Warns Tariffs ‘Will Only Amplify Problems’
Medicines For Europe Also Sets Out Priorities As Threat Of Pharma Tariffs Rises
News of a fresh US investigation into the pharma sector has sparked renewed concerns over the impact that US trade tariffs would have on the generics and biosimilars industry. The AAM has responded with a warning over the potential effects on shortages and access, while Medicines for Europe has proposed five key action areas to bolster the sector in Europe.