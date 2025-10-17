Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Abbott Eyes Strong US Diabetes Growth In 2026, Diagnostics Recovery As China Headwinds Ease
CEO Robert Ford Says Over 20% US Diabetes Growth And Stabilizing China Volumes Will Underpin A Stronger 2026 Outlook.
Oct 17 2025
•
By
Shubham Singh
Looking ahead, Abbott expects further acceleration in the US next year with the launch of the company’s dual-analyte sensor that measures both glucose and ketones. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock
More from Business
More from Medtech Insight