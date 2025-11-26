Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Precise Bio Achieves Historic First 3D-Bioprinted Corneal Implant In Human, Part Of Early Trial
Nov 26 2025
Rambam Medical Center’s professor Michael Mimouni implanted the first 3D-bioprinted corneal graft made by Precise Bio in a human patient. The patient is part of a Phase I trial evaluating PB-001 in patients with corneal edema.
(YOSI VAYNER)
More from Clinical Trials
More from R&D