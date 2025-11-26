Precise Bio Achieves Historic First 3D-Bioprinted Corneal Implant In Human, Part Of Early Trial

Rambam Medical Center’s professor Michael Mimouni implanted the first 3D-bioprinted corneal graft made by Precise Bio in a human patient. The patient is part of a Phase I trial evaluating PB-001 in patients with corneal edema. (YOSI VAYNER)

