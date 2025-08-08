Roche Eyes 2026 FDA Nod After CE Mark For pTau181 Test To Boost Global Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Rule-Out Test Aims To Streamline Early Diagnostic Pathways And Reduce Unnecessary PET Or CSF Procedures.

 
• By Shubham Singh
Developed in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company, the test is intended for use alongside other clinical information by primary care doctors to rule out Alzheimer’s disease as the cause of cognitive decline. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

