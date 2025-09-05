Ketryx Raises $39M To Accelerate Regulated AI Development Platform

Funding Aims To Speed Product Roadmap, Grow Customer Success Teams And Expand Other Hiring Across Boston, Vienna And Remote Hubs.

 
• By Shubham Singh
The funding comes at a critical moment for life sciences companies as they seek to accelerate innovation while maintaining rigorous safety and compliance standards.

