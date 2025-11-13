BD Names First CRO To Drive Commercial Overhaul As ’New BD‘ Strategy Builds Toward 2026 Launch

Mike Feld To Unify Commercial Execution And Drive BD Excellence Principles Across Revenue Operations.

 
• By Shubham Singh
The company is increasing its commercial investment by about $30m above the normal run rate of $400 m to $450 m, targeting high-growth and high-margin markets. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

