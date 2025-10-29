Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Boston Scientific Eyes Policy Catalyst For Farapulse Growth As ASC Reimbursement Approaches
Proposed CMS Reimbursement May Shift A Large Share Of AF Ablations To ASCs, Creating Both Capacity Relief And Competitive Advantage.
Oct 29 2025
•
By
Shubham Singh
Boston Scientific’s Farapulse pulsed field ablation (PFA) system continues to be a major growth driver, particularly as US procedural capacity constraints begin to ease. • Source: Shutterstock
More from Strategy
More from Business