ResMed’s AirSense 11 Stands To Gain From Philips Recall, But Pricing Risks Remain

Company Expects To Ship To 90% Of US Customers Within Two Days After New Facility Becomes Operational In 2027.

 
• By Shubham Singh
ResMed will double capacity at its Calabasas, CA, facility and bring a third US distribution center online in 2027 to support accelerated device demand. Picture Courtesy: ResMed

