Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
ResMed’s AirSense 11 Stands To Gain From Philips Recall, But Pricing Risks Remain
Company Expects To Ship To 90% Of US Customers Within Two Days After New Facility Becomes Operational In 2027.
Nov 19 2025
•
By
Shubham Singh
ResMed will double capacity at its Calabasas, CA, facility and bring a third US distribution center online in 2027 to support accelerated device demand. Picture Courtesy: ResMed
More from Strategy
More from Business