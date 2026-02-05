Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Roche Diagnostics Sees China Pricing Headwinds Easing In 2026 As Margins Recover From 2025 Lows
China Pricing Reforms And Tariff Costs Weighed On Roche Diagnostics in 2025, With Margin Recovery Expected As Headwinds Diminish Through 2026.
Feb 05 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
Besides China pricing reforms, Roche continued to face cost pressures linked to investments in new technologies such as CGM and LumiraDx. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock
More from Strategy
More from Business