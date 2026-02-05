Roche Diagnostics Sees China Pricing Headwinds Easing In 2026 As Margins Recover From 2025 Lows

China Pricing Reforms And Tariff Costs Weighed On Roche Diagnostics in 2025, With Margin Recovery Expected As Headwinds Diminish Through 2026.

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Besides China pricing reforms, Roche continued to face cost pressures linked to investments in new technologies such as CGM and LumiraDx. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

More from Strategy

More from Business