Stryker Elevates Spencer Stiles To President, COO As Scale And Tariffs Shape Outlook

Stryker’s Appointment Of President And COO Reshapes Executive Responsibilities As Company Manages Tariffs, Margins And Growth.

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Stryker Corporation headquarters in Silicon Valley. Stryker is a Fortune 500 medical technologies firm.
The company expects full-year tariff impacts of approximately $400m, which is about twice last year’s impact.

More from Strategy

More from Business