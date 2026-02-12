Zimmer Biomet Expects Paragon 28 To Power Double Digit Rise In 2026

Eight Product Launches And ASC Shift Expected To Support Acceleration In 2026.

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Asked about capital allocation and whether Zimmer Biomet is prioritizing returning free cash flow to shareholders over M&A, Tornos said this represents a pause rather than a change in strategy.

More from Strategy

More from Business