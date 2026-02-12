Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Zimmer Biomet Pushes Two-Year US Sales Restructuring, May See Near Term Headwinds
Company Transitions 2,500-Representative US Organization To Fully Dedicated Model, Incorporating Disruption And Modest Margin Headwinds Into 2026 Outlook.
Feb 12 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
The CEO said Zimmer Biomet is taking a staged approach to execution, supported by third-party resources and experienced hires, and that he remains personally involved in the project. Picture Credit: Shutterstock
More from Strategy
More from Business