Zimmer Biomet Pushes Two-Year US Sales Restructuring, May See Near Term Headwinds

Company Transitions 2,500-Representative US Organization To Fully Dedicated Model, Incorporating Disruption And Modest Margin Headwinds Into 2026 Outlook.

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
The CEO said Zimmer Biomet is taking a staged approach to execution, supported by third-party resources and experienced hires, and that he remains personally involved in the project. Picture Credit: Shutterstock

