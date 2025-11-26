Zimmer Biomet Readies Iodine-Coated Hip For 2025 Japan Launch, Plans To Expand Platform To New Joint

Management Expects A Significant Price Uplift In Japan, Its Second-Largest Market.

 
• By Shubham Singh
The technology’s novelty and clinical evidence were also key to its selection for the US FDA’s breakthrough device program, Zimmer says.

More from Strategy

More from Business