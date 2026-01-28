Pink Sheet
GE HealthCare Sets Long-Cycle Expectations For Photon-Counting CT, PET Tracer Flyrcado
At JPMorgan, Executives Focused On Detector Architecture, Clinical Workflow And Supply Reliability Rather Than Short-Term Financial Upside.
Jan 28 2026
By
Shubham Singh
Photon-counting CT has been commercially available for several years from Siemens Healthineers, but Arduini said GE took a different technical route. • Source: Shutterstock
