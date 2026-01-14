J&J Maps Robotics Growth Arc In 2028 As Ottava, Monarch Near Key Regulatory Milestones

Johnson & Johnson Outlined A Multiyear Medtech Growth Strategy Centered On Robotics And Cardiovascular Devices At The JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
The company’s approach to robotics is embedded within a broader surgical strategy, where J&J already maintains a global footprint through biosurgicals, sutures, staplers and energy devices. (Shutterstock)

