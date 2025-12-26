Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
MiniMed Files for IPO, Bets On New Pumps And CGMs Amid Simplera Delays
MiniMed’s Move Toward Independence Puts Pressure On Its Ability To Deliver New Devices While Fixing Simplera Production.
Dec 26 2025
•
By
Shubham Singh
MiniMed said it plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds to repay intercompany debt owed to Medtronic, with the remainder allocated to general corporate purposes. Picture Courtesy: Medtronic
More from Diabetic Care
More from Device Area