BrainsWay Advances With Expanded Depression Indication, New Alcohol Dependence Trial
Nov 19 2025
•
By
Marion Webb
BrainsWay received FDA labeling expansion for its deep TMS platform for treating major depressive disorder from ages 15-21, launched a new clinical trial for alcohol dependence and posted a 29% revenue increase year-over-year in Q3.
