BrainsWay Advances With Expanded Depression Indication, New Alcohol Dependence Trial

 
• By Marion Webb
BrainsWay received FDA labeling expansion for its deep TMS platform for treating major depressive disorder from ages 15-21, launched a new clinical trial for alcohol dependence and posted a 29% revenue increase year-over-year in Q3. (Shutterstock)

