US FDA’s Failure To Implement Key Workforce Reforms Puts Oversight At Risk, GAO Says

 
• By Sue Sutter
  
Hand stopping dominoes
The FDA failed to implement numerous recommendations aimed at improving regulatory oversight. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from US FDA

More from United States