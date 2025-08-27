Generics Bulletin
China NHSA Releases Preliminary Innovative Drug List For First Time
New Support For Innovation But ADCs Absent
27 Aug 2025
•
By
Xu Hu
The final NRDL and commercial insurance covered innovative drug list will be decided in November at the latest after further evaluations and pricing negotiations in September and October.
(Shutterstock)
