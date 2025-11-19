Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Trump Most Favored Nation Pricing Is More ‘GENEROUS’ In 2025 Than 2020
Nov 19 2025
•
By
Michael McCaughan
However the benchmark is set, the current focus of MFN policy on Medicaid is inherently less threatening to biopharma companies that the Part B policies of the first Trump Administration.
(Shutterstock)
More from Pricing Debate
More from Market Access