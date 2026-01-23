Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
US FDA CNPV Reviews Clarified: Center Director Approval Recommendations Not Binding, HHS Says
Jan 23 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
Reviewers and signatory authorities could feel pressure to follow center director recommendations on CNPV approval.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Review Pathways
More from United States