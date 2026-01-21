US FDA Eager For Sponsors To Use New Preclinical Methods In Pediatrics, But No Mandates Yet

 
• By Michael McCaughan
  
Stakeholders wondered whether incentives could help sponsors embrace alternative methods for pre-clinical pediatric safety analyses. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Clinical Trials

More from United States