Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Priya Singhal’s Blueprint For Biogen’s Next Act
After Industry’s Most Scrutinized Alzheimer’s Setback, Biogen’s Development Chief Imposed Discipline To Rebuild Trust
Jan 22 2026
•
By
David Wild
• Source: Shutterstock
Candid conversations with C-suite leaders.
Keep up with strategy, innovation and evolving trends across life science industries.
More from Business Strategy
More from In Vivo