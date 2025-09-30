Rapid Nexus Bets On Regeneration To Heal Wounds, Stop Amputations, Starting In VA Health Systems

 
• By Marion Webb
Rapid Nexus hopes to receive FDA clearance to bring its regenerative Hemastyl gel and PeriWound NerveStem device to VA Health systems for treating patients with nonhealing diabetic foot ulcers. (Rapid Nexus)

More from Clinical Trials

More from R&D