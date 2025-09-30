Generics Bulletin
Rapid Nexus Bets On Regeneration To Heal Wounds, Stop Amputations, Starting In VA Health Systems
Sep 30 2025
•
By
Marion Webb
Rapid Nexus hopes to receive FDA clearance to bring its regenerative Hemastyl gel and PeriWound NerveStem device to VA Health systems for treating patients with nonhealing diabetic foot ulcers.
(Rapid Nexus)
