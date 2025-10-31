Generics Bulletin
Boston Scientific’s ‘Tuck-in M&A’ For Neuromodulation Firm Nalu Illustrates ‘Adjacencies’ Strategy
Having invested since 2017, Boston Scientific now moves to full ownership as Nalu reaches reimbursement and commercial scale.
Oct 31 2025
Shubham Singh
During the third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 22, Boston Scientific CEO Michael Mahoney explained that the timing of the acquisition aligns with both Nalu’s commercial maturity and Boston Scientific’s readiness to expand its neuromodulation portfolio. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock
