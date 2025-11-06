Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Dexcom Targets Manufacturing Stability, 15-Day Rollout To Restore Margins In 2026
After Facing Cost Pressure, Dexcom Expects Operational Efficiency To Drive The 2026 Rebound
Nov 06 2025
•
By
Shubham Singh
Dexcom has isolated its sensor problem and increased scrutiny on incoming supplies and outgoing product, Morgan Stanley's Patrick Wood said.
(Shutterstock)
More from Strategy
More from Business