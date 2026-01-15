Pink Sheet
Naox’s 2026 Vision: FDA-Cleared In-Ear EEG Targets Epilepsy And Brain Health For Consumers
Jan 15 2026
•
By
Marion Webb
ces 2026
At CES, Naox showcased its newly FDA-cleared Link in-ear EEG device and Wave prototype, a consumer-focused in-ear EEG system that tracks brain activity, sleep and cognitive wellness.
(Medtech Insight Marion Webb)
