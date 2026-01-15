Naox’s 2026 Vision: FDA-Cleared In-Ear EEG Targets Epilepsy And Brain Health For Consumers

 
• By Marion Webb
  
ces 2026
At CES, Naox showcased its newly FDA-cleared Link in-ear EEG device and Wave prototype, a consumer-focused in-ear EEG system that tracks brain activity, sleep and cognitive wellness. (Medtech Insight Marion Webb)

