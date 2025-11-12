Generics Bulletin
Tandem Gears Up For Mobi Tubeless Launch In 2026 After ‘Year Of Transformation’
Nov 12 2025
•
By
Marion Webb
Tandem Diabetes Care recently received the FDA nod for its Android-compatible Mobi app while navigating recalls. In 2026, the company plans to launch its new Mobi tubeless pump in the US, pending regulatory clearance. • Source: Shutterstock
