Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
EMA Seeks To Improve Regulatory Clarity On Bayesian Methods In Clinical Trials
Feb 04 2026
•
By
Eliza Slawther
The EMA’s concept paper on Bayesian methods in clinical trials will shape future guidelines
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Clinical Trials
More from Europe