EMA Seeks To Improve Regulatory Clarity On Bayesian Methods In Clinical Trials

 
• By Eliza Slawther
  
The EMA’s concept paper on Bayesian methods in clinical trials will shape future guidelines (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Clinical Trials

More from Europe