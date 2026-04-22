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BALANCE Model Delay May Lead To Revisions, Higher Near-Term Medicare Costs
Apr 22 2026
•
By
Cathy Kelly
CMS backing off 2027 launch of obesity drug payment demonstration in Part D.
(Shutterstock)
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