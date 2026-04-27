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Exploring market-shifting topics for the off-patent sector.
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Hikma Abandons 503B Compounding And Strikes Fresh Inhalers Deal
Also Provides Update On How War In Middle East Is Affecting Business
Apr 27 2026
•
By
Dave Wallace
Said Darwazah is making multiple strategic moves to right the ship at Hikma
(Shutterstock)
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