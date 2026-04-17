Hikma Hits Back Over Amarin’s ‘Strawman’ Induced Infringement Claims

Rebuts Originator’s ‘Safe Harbor’ Attack Ahead Of Oral Arguments

 
• By Dave Wallace
  
A scarecrow-like man made of straw
Hikma says that Amarin’s latest argument relies on “strawman assertions” (Shutterstock)

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