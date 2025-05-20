J&J Hits Back Over Private-Label Stelara Biosimilar In US

After being refused an injunction as part of ongoing litigation over a private-label ustekinumab biosimilar being marketed in the US by Sandoz and Samsung Bioepis, Stelara originator Johnson & Johnson is continuing to pursue an appeal. However, newly-unsealed court documents suggest the brand company had demonstrated a likelihood of success - and reveal further details about the case, including the identity of the PBM involved and why the injunction request was denied.