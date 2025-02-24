GGB Awards Return To Frankfurt In 2025
Entries Are Now Open Ahead Of 29 October Awards Ceremony In Germany
The Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards is taking place in Frankfurt this October, with the event returning to Germany in its twelfth year for an even bigger and better awards ceremony that will recognize the most outstanding achievements across the generics, biosimilars and value added medicines industries. Entries are now open and you can also book tickets to attend, both of which are free of charge.