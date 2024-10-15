Capitol Hill Gridlock On Amending Federal Hemp Law Leaves States In Regulatory Driver’s Seat
Congress will be on Capitol Hill briefly after 5 November elections before current session ends. It hasn’t prioritized re-authorizing 2018 farm bill, which de-scheduled hemp as a controlled substance. Until changes come through farm bill re-authorization or other legislation, federal definition of lawful hemp will remain any part of the cannabis plant containing no more than 0.3% concentration of delta-9 THC.