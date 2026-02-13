Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Breaking: US FDA’s Bitopertin CRL Shows CNPV Cannot Overcome Surrogate Endpoint Woes
Feb 13 2026
•
By
Bridget Silverman
and
Sue Sutter
Bitopertin's march to market will be slower now that the FDA denied accelerated approval for the product, which also had a CNPV.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Complete Response Letters
More from Product Reviews