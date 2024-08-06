Vanquishing Prostate Cancer Without Debilitating Side Effects – Francis Medical CEO On Water Vapor Ablation
Company’s Vanquish System On Track For Potential Market Launch In Q4 2025
Francis Medical believes it will be the first-line treatment of choice for prostate cancer patients and physicians by offering high efficacy and significantly reduced prospects for life-altering side effects. The company is halfway through a pivotal trial guided by US FDA feedback as part of the agency’s Breakthrough Devices Program.