Agilent Pays $950M for Biocare Medical To Expand Pathology Reach
Mar 11 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
The acquisition adds an immunohistochemistry (IHC) antibody, reagent, and instrument portfolio to Agilent’s existing pathology offering, expanding its ability to serve a broader range of laboratory customers across both clinical and research environments.
