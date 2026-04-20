Medtronic Adds FFRangio To Cardiovascular Arsenal In $585M CathWorks Acquisition

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
The deal brings CathWorks' FFRangio system – which derives physiological assessments of the entire coronary tree from routine angiograms without the use of pressure wires or pharmacologic agents – into a cardiovascular franchise that Medtronic has been building through a sequence of tuck-in acquisitions over the past several months. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

More from Deals

More from Business