Abbott Trims Earnings Guidance On Exact Sciences Deal But Maintains Sales Outlook

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Jake Orville, who has been named the new leader of the Exact Sciences business, is reporting directly to Ford.
The company maintained its full-year 2026 sales growth outlook of 6.5% to 7.5% on a comparable basis – a measure that now includes the full-year sales of Exact Sciences in both the prior and current year. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

More from Earnings

More from Business