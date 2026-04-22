Danaher Signals M&A Capacity For More Deals Even As $9.9Bn Masimo Integration Begins

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Danaher reported first-quarter 2026 sales of $6bn, with core revenue growing 0.5% year-over-year as the company navigated a softer respiratory testing season, ongoing China diagnostics headwinds, and a global environment it described as increasingly dynamic.

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