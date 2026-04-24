Edwards Lifesciences Raises Guidance After TAVR Growth Leads Strong Q1

 
• By Elizabeth Orr
  
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA - 7 MAY 2023: Edwards Lifesciences is a global leader in medical innovations for structural heart disease, critical care and surgical monitoring.
Continued double-digit growth of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) sales drove a strong first quarter for Edwards Lifesciences, which reported total quarterly sales of $1.65bn. (Shutterstock)

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