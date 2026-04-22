Intuitive Raises 2026 Growth Outlook As da Vinci 5 Drives Utilization Growth

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
During the quarter, the da Vinci 5 system achieved contribution margins comparable with the Xi system, and the Ion platform achieved contribution margins close to the corporate average, meaning per-unit profitability after variable costs is now equivalent.
In the US, da Vinci procedures grew 14% year-over-year, led by strength in general surgery as well as a 31% increase in after-hours procedures. Picture Credit: Shutterstock

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